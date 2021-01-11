Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 14,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 33,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.