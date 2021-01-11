Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.35

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03), with a volume of 19762274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a market cap of £14.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

