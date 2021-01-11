Xuez (XUEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,010.77

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $18,010.77 and approximately $35,788.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,932,011 coins and its circulating supply is 3,965,577 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. "

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

