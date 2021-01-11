Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $3.85. Xunlei shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 23,869 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $259.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 154.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 80.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.