Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 16.6% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $17.71. 4,556,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,970,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

