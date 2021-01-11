YAM v1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,453.00 (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and approximately $21,453.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

