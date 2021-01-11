yearn.finance (YFI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $944.38 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $918.81 million and approximately $944.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

ThoreCoin (THR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.57 or 0.19521383 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.