Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE:YELP opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $379,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,064 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,360,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $95,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Yelp by 1,088.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $66,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.