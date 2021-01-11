YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.96

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 6957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,938 shares of company stock worth $16,300,177. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $244,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

