YFValue Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One YFValue token can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

