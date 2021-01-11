YOU COIN Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

