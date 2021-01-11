YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,090.00

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 7735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 959.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 895.67.

Get YouGov plc (YOU.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare sold 1,200,000 shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £11,100,000 ($14,502,221.06).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.