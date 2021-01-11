YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,149,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,389,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

