Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

