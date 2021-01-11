Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 8881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

