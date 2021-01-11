Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,096 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

