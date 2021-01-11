Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

CRBP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $220,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBP stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

