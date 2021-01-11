Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE GME opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

