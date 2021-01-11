Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NKTR stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

