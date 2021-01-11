Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.48. Sony posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

