Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will post sales of $40.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $39.34 million. USA Technologies reported sales of $44.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year sales of $170.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.68 million to $170.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.26 million, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $221.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.63 on Monday. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $693.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

