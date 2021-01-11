Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

