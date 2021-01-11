Zacks: Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce $923.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $979.10 million. Avient posted sales of $658.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $7,315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

