Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Calix posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

