Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.59. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

