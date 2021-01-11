Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $295.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.32 million and the highest is $302.04 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $280.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE CBOE opened at $98.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $127.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.