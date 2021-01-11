Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings of $2.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.42.

Shares of CB opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

