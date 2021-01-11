Zacks: Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBP opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

