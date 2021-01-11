Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce sales of $473.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.63 million and the lowest is $468.50 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $497.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreCivic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 96.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 66.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 102.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 88.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

