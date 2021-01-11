Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

OMAB stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

