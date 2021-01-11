Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $3,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,464,000 after buying an additional 311,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

