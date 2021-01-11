Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

