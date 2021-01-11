Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $31.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $25.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $79.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $97.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.86 million, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $271.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

MGNX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $294,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

