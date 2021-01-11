Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $31.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $25.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $79.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $97.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.86 million, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $271.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.
MGNX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.43.
In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $294,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
