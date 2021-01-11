Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,020,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,455,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.