Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce sales of $315.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.81 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.12, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

