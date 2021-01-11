Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce sales of $315.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.81 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.12, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $211,000.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.
