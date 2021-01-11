Zacks: Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.31). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.75) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

