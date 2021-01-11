Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,688 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.18 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

