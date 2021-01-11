Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.79). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVRO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVRO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.99. 241,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.41.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.