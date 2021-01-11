Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $49.98 on Monday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of -128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

