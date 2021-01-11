Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $62.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.31 million and the highest is $63.50 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $42.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $219.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $220.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.82 million, with estimates ranging from $245.96 million to $262.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,959. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

