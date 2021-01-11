Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.23 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) will report sales of $222.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.50 million and the lowest is $221.96 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $357.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $950.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.17 million to $950.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.66 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

