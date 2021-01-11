Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880 in the last three months. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,700. The company has a market cap of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.79.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

