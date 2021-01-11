Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $149,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,060. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

