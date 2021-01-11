Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post $705.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $726.10 million. Transocean posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 306.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 877,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.