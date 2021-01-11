Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 239.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several research firms have commented on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 341,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.21. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

