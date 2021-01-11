Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $776.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.69 million. Xilinx posted sales of $723.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

