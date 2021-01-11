Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.00 Million

Brokerages expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report $47.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the lowest is $46.40 million. Bridge Bancorp posted sales of $44.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $177.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.90 million to $179.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $83,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $513.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

