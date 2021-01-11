Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,540. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

