Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 362,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

