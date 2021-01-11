Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIO will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIO.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $58.92 on Monday. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 453,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of NIO by 46.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

